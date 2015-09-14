iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MMS Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.19
(4.78%)
Sep 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MMS Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1.96

2.68

3.62

2.38

yoy growth (%)

-26.74

-25.74

51.63

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.38

-0.3

-0.25

-0.28

As % of sales

19.42

11.43

7.05

11.83

Other costs

-1.01

-0.28

-0.41

-0.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.64

10.48

11.33

20.33

Operating profit

0.56

2.09

2.95

1.61

OPM

28.92

78.07

81.6

67.82

Depreciation

-0.91

-2.01

-0.88

-0.88

Interest expense

-1.79

-2.02

-1.73

-1.93

Other income

0.03

0.04

0.2

0.09

Profit before tax

-2.09

-1.9

0.54

-1.1

Taxes

0

0

-0.65

-0.28

Tax rate

0

0

-120.73

25.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.09

-1.9

-0.11

-1.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.09

-1.9

-0.11

-1.39

yoy growth (%)

10.47

1,585.16

-91.89

NPM

-106.61

-70.69

-3.11

-58.24

MMS Infrastructure Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR MMS Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.