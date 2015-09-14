Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1.96
2.68
3.62
2.38
yoy growth (%)
-26.74
-25.74
51.63
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.38
-0.3
-0.25
-0.28
As % of sales
19.42
11.43
7.05
11.83
Other costs
-1.01
-0.28
-0.41
-0.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.64
10.48
11.33
20.33
Operating profit
0.56
2.09
2.95
1.61
OPM
28.92
78.07
81.6
67.82
Depreciation
-0.91
-2.01
-0.88
-0.88
Interest expense
-1.79
-2.02
-1.73
-1.93
Other income
0.03
0.04
0.2
0.09
Profit before tax
-2.09
-1.9
0.54
-1.1
Taxes
0
0
-0.65
-0.28
Tax rate
0
0
-120.73
25.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.09
-1.9
-0.11
-1.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.09
-1.9
-0.11
-1.39
yoy growth (%)
10.47
1,585.16
-91.89
NPM
-106.61
-70.69
-3.11
-58.24
