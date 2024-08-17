Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹2.19
Prev. Close₹2.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.19
Day's Low₹2.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹13.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
8.75
8.75
8.75
8.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.9
5
6.9
7.02
Net Worth
11.65
13.75
15.65
15.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1.96
2.68
3.62
2.38
yoy growth (%)
-26.74
-25.74
51.63
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.38
-0.3
-0.25
-0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-2.09
-1.9
0.54
-1.1
Depreciation
-0.91
-2.01
-0.88
-0.88
Tax paid
0
0
-0.65
-0.28
Working capital
-0.19
2.62
0.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.74
-25.74
51.63
Op profit growth
-72.85
-28.96
82.44
EBIT growth
-344.01
-94.5
174.6
Net profit growth
10.47
1,585.16
-91.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Krishnakumar Menon
Independent Director
Muralidharan Nair
Director
Rajiv Nair
Director
Chitralekha Menon
Independent Director
Nitin Sadashiv Paranjape
Director
Balkrishna Tendulkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MMS Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
