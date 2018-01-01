Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
13.95
13.95
11.9
11.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.51
11.82
7.43
8.06
Net Worth
22.46
25.77
19.33
19.96
Minority Interest
Debt
14.96
10.48
9.18
7.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
-0.5
0.88
0.8
Total Liabilities
37.48
35.75
29.39
28.71
Fixed Assets
17.11
17.38
9.34
9.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
2.06
2.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
-0.38
-0.88
0
0
Networking Capital
20.54
19.06
17.83
17.23
Inventories
10.47
10.43
12.47
21.3
Inventory Days
24.99
30.41
27.42
69.53
Sundry Debtors
75.79
15.65
37.63
103.63
Debtor Days
180.96
45.63
82.77
338.28
Other Current Assets
4.05
1.32
1.97
5.64
Sundry Creditors
-67.64
-7.71
-30.48
-105.26
Creditor Days
161.5
22.48
67.04
343.6
Other Current Liabilities
-2.12
-0.63
-3.75
-8.08
Cash
0.2
0.18
0.16
0.31
Total Assets
37.47
35.74
29.39
28.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.