iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.71
(-4.91%)
Jan 1, 2018|10:16:24 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mobile Telecommunications Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

152.86

125.17

165.93

111.81

yoy growth (%)

22.12

-24.56

48.4

13.12

Raw materials

-153.53

-123.03

-165.19

-107.46

As % of sales

100.43

98.29

99.55

96.11

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.03

-0.06

-1.6

As % of sales

0.16

0.03

0.03

1.43

Other costs

-0.78

-0.48

-0.3

-1.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.51

0.39

0.18

1.2

Operating profit

-1.7

1.61

0.37

1.39

OPM

-1.11

1.28

0.22

1.25

Depreciation

-1.11

-2.72

-0.89

-0.71

Interest expense

-0.69

-0.86

-0.97

-0.67

Other income

0.25

0.19

1.93

0.05

Profit before tax

-3.25

-1.78

0.42

0.06

Taxes

-0.05

0.44

-0.16

0.06

Tax rate

1.76

-24.68

-38.95

103.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.3

-1.34

0.26

0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.3

-1.34

0.26

0.13

yoy growth (%)

146.44

-613.49

94.51

-81.04

NPM

-2.16

-1.07

0.15

0.12

Mobile Telecom. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mobile Telecommunications Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.