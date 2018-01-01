Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
152.86
125.17
165.93
111.81
yoy growth (%)
22.12
-24.56
48.4
13.12
Raw materials
-153.53
-123.03
-165.19
-107.46
As % of sales
100.43
98.29
99.55
96.11
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.03
-0.06
-1.6
As % of sales
0.16
0.03
0.03
1.43
Other costs
-0.78
-0.48
-0.3
-1.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.51
0.39
0.18
1.2
Operating profit
-1.7
1.61
0.37
1.39
OPM
-1.11
1.28
0.22
1.25
Depreciation
-1.11
-2.72
-0.89
-0.71
Interest expense
-0.69
-0.86
-0.97
-0.67
Other income
0.25
0.19
1.93
0.05
Profit before tax
-3.25
-1.78
0.42
0.06
Taxes
-0.05
0.44
-0.16
0.06
Tax rate
1.76
-24.68
-38.95
103.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.3
-1.34
0.26
0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.3
-1.34
0.26
0.13
yoy growth (%)
146.44
-613.49
94.51
-81.04
NPM
-2.16
-1.07
0.15
0.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.