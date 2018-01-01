iifl-logo-icon 1
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.71
(-4.91%)
Jan 1, 2018

Mobile Telecom. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-3.25

-1.78

0.42

0.06

Depreciation

-1.11

-2.72

-0.89

-0.71

Tax paid

-0.05

0.44

-0.16

0.06

Working capital

1.5

1.25

0.44

-2.5

Other operating items

Operating

-2.92

-2.82

-0.18

-3.07

Capital expenditure

0

0

-3.98

4.06

Free cash flow

-2.92

-2.82

-4.16

0.98

Equity raised

23.63

22.64

15.22

15.15

Investing

0

-2.06

0

2.06

Financing

13.16

7.44

6.57

8.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

33.87

25.2

17.63

26.33

