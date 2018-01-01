Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-3.25
-1.78
0.42
0.06
Depreciation
-1.11
-2.72
-0.89
-0.71
Tax paid
-0.05
0.44
-0.16
0.06
Working capital
1.5
1.25
0.44
-2.5
Other operating items
Operating
-2.92
-2.82
-0.18
-3.07
Capital expenditure
0
0
-3.98
4.06
Free cash flow
-2.92
-2.82
-4.16
0.98
Equity raised
23.63
22.64
15.22
15.15
Investing
0
-2.06
0
2.06
Financing
13.16
7.44
6.57
8.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
33.87
25.2
17.63
26.33
