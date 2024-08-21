Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹2.71
Prev. Close₹2.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.72
Day's High₹2.71
Day's Low₹2.71
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
13.95
13.95
11.9
11.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.51
11.82
7.43
8.06
Net Worth
22.46
25.77
19.33
19.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
152.86
125.17
165.93
111.81
yoy growth (%)
22.12
-24.56
48.4
13.12
Raw materials
-153.53
-123.03
-165.19
-107.46
As % of sales
100.43
98.29
99.55
96.11
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.03
-0.06
-1.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-3.25
-1.78
0.42
0.06
Depreciation
-1.11
-2.72
-0.89
-0.71
Tax paid
-0.05
0.44
-0.16
0.06
Working capital
1.5
1.25
0.44
-2.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.12
-24.56
48.4
13.12
Op profit growth
-205.69
334.15
-73.47
-6.25
EBIT growth
178.43
-165.36
90.51
-55.31
Net profit growth
146.44
-613.49
94.51
-81.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,838.6
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
749.15
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.54
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.85
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.94
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil B Vedmehta
Independent Director
Ajay Kapoor
Independent Director
Suhas Gopinath Jadhav
Director
Pulkit Vimal Mehta
Independent Director
Mukund Chandrakant Pilankar
Independent Director
Nutan Birendrapratap Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mobile Telecommunications Ltd
Summary
Mobile Telecommunications is a Mumbai based technology services company, incorporated in the year 1995.The company is planning diversification into telecom services and product developments which leverage in the software arena.Leveraging upon its telecom infrastructure and call center facilities, Mobile is also planning to enter the VOIP market in domestic and international markets initially as a voice mail service provider.Mobile Telecoms plans incorporate setting up centers across major metros in India and some international cities to offer voice mail services to telephone subscribers who dont have access to computers and other peripherals.The Company has been continuously trying to update its R&D activities in the areas of internet, wireless and telecom software products. These efforts are aimed at creating intellectual property that can be used for both creating its own products as well as to provide services to the global telecom and information technology sector.The Company is also launching satellite communication through VSAT network and its target market is MNCs and private sector banks.During the year 1999-2000, the company has made an investment of Rs 3 cr for setting up a state of art facility for software development at SEEPZ and Pune Development Centre.
