Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Share Price

2.71
(-4.91%)
Jan 1, 2018|10:16:24 AM

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

2.71

Prev. Close

2.85

Turnover(Lac.)

9.72

Day's High

2.71

Day's Low

2.71

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.61

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:05 PM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

13.95

13.95

11.9

11.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.51

11.82

7.43

8.06

Net Worth

22.46

25.77

19.33

19.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

152.86

125.17

165.93

111.81

yoy growth (%)

22.12

-24.56

48.4

13.12

Raw materials

-153.53

-123.03

-165.19

-107.46

As % of sales

100.43

98.29

99.55

96.11

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.03

-0.06

-1.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-3.25

-1.78

0.42

0.06

Depreciation

-1.11

-2.72

-0.89

-0.71

Tax paid

-0.05

0.44

-0.16

0.06

Working capital

1.5

1.25

0.44

-2.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.12

-24.56

48.4

13.12

Op profit growth

-205.69

334.15

-73.47

-6.25

EBIT growth

178.43

-165.36

90.51

-55.31

Net profit growth

146.44

-613.49

94.51

-81.04

No Record Found

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,838.6

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

749.15

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.54

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.85

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.94

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mobile Telecommunications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil B Vedmehta

Independent Director

Ajay Kapoor

Independent Director

Suhas Gopinath Jadhav

Director

Pulkit Vimal Mehta

Independent Director

Mukund Chandrakant Pilankar

Independent Director

Nutan Birendrapratap Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mobile Telecommunications Ltd

Summary

Mobile Telecommunications is a Mumbai based technology services company, incorporated in the year 1995.The company is planning diversification into telecom services and product developments which leverage in the software arena.Leveraging upon its telecom infrastructure and call center facilities, Mobile is also planning to enter the VOIP market in domestic and international markets initially as a voice mail service provider.Mobile Telecoms plans incorporate setting up centers across major metros in India and some international cities to offer voice mail services to telephone subscribers who dont have access to computers and other peripherals.The Company has been continuously trying to update its R&D activities in the areas of internet, wireless and telecom software products. These efforts are aimed at creating intellectual property that can be used for both creating its own products as well as to provide services to the global telecom and information technology sector.The Company is also launching satellite communication through VSAT network and its target market is MNCs and private sector banks.During the year 1999-2000, the company has made an investment of Rs 3 cr for setting up a state of art facility for software development at SEEPZ and Pune Development Centre.
