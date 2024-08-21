iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Company Summary

2.71
(-4.91%)
Jan 1, 2018|10:16:24 AM

Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Summary

Mobile Telecommunications is a Mumbai based technology services company, incorporated in the year 1995.The company is planning diversification into telecom services and product developments which leverage in the software arena.Leveraging upon its telecom infrastructure and call center facilities, Mobile is also planning to enter the VOIP market in domestic and international markets initially as a voice mail service provider.Mobile Telecoms plans incorporate setting up centers across major metros in India and some international cities to offer voice mail services to telephone subscribers who dont have access to computers and other peripherals.The Company has been continuously trying to update its R&D activities in the areas of internet, wireless and telecom software products. These efforts are aimed at creating intellectual property that can be used for both creating its own products as well as to provide services to the global telecom and information technology sector.The Company is also launching satellite communication through VSAT network and its target market is MNCs and private sector banks.During the year 1999-2000, the company has made an investment of Rs 3 cr for setting up a state of art facility for software development at SEEPZ and Pune Development Centre.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.