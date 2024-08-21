Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Summary

Mobile Telecommunications is a Mumbai based technology services company, incorporated in the year 1995.The company is planning diversification into telecom services and product developments which leverage in the software arena.Leveraging upon its telecom infrastructure and call center facilities, Mobile is also planning to enter the VOIP market in domestic and international markets initially as a voice mail service provider.Mobile Telecoms plans incorporate setting up centers across major metros in India and some international cities to offer voice mail services to telephone subscribers who dont have access to computers and other peripherals.The Company has been continuously trying to update its R&D activities in the areas of internet, wireless and telecom software products. These efforts are aimed at creating intellectual property that can be used for both creating its own products as well as to provide services to the global telecom and information technology sector.The Company is also launching satellite communication through VSAT network and its target market is MNCs and private sector banks.During the year 1999-2000, the company has made an investment of Rs 3 cr for setting up a state of art facility for software development at SEEPZ and Pune Development Centre.