Mobilise App Lab Ltd Balance Sheet

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

2

0

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

6.26

3.58

Net Worth

8.26

3.58

Minority Interest

Debt

0.11

0.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0.06

Total Liabilities

8.44

3.99

Fixed Assets

4.58

2.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.13

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.04

Networking Capital

1.29

0.08

Inventories

0.02

0.15

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.65

0.41

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.2

2.07

Sundry Creditors

-1.54

-0.78

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.04

-1.77

Cash

2.33

1.65

Total Assets

8.43

3.98

