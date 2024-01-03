Mobilise App Lab Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
2
0
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
6.26
3.58
Net Worth
8.26
3.58
Minority Interest
Debt
0.11
0.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.06
Total Liabilities
8.44
3.99
Fixed Assets
4.58
2.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.04
Networking Capital
1.29
0.08
Inventories
0.02
0.15
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.65
0.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.2
2.07
Sundry Creditors
-1.54
-0.78
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.04
-1.77
Cash
2.33
1.65
Total Assets
8.43
3.98
