Mobilise App Lab Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,717.45
|20.06
|9,79,850.46
|10,190
|4.66
|55,567
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,391.2
|19.33
|5,53,969.95
|7,363
|3.22
|37,996
|179.03
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,482.65
|32.35
|3,97,009.2
|2,982
|4.1
|15,239
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
215.8
|18.61
|2,23,695.24
|2,782.2
|2.81
|18,016.9
|61.49
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,166.1
|29.67
|1,51,785.31
|928.6
|1.27
|10,312.5
|757.67
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.