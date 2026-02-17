iifl-logo

Mobilise App Lab Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Mobilise App Lab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Mobilise App Lab Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

17 Feb, 2026|07:08 PM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

Mobilise App Lab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

2

0

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

6.26

3.58

Net Worth

8.26

3.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Mobilise App Lab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,708.2

20.069,79,850.4610,1904.6655,567232.84

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,366.25

19.335,53,969.957,3633.2237,996179.03

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,463

32.353,97,009.22,9824.115,239114.88

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

213.3

18.612,23,695.242,782.22.8118,016.961.49

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,119.35

29.671,51,785.31928.61.2710,312.5757.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mobilise App Lab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

No.62-B HSIDC Sector-31,

Haryana - 121002

Tel: +91 92899 65136

Website: https://mobilise.co.in

Email: cs@mobilise.co.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Mobilise App Lab Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mobilise App Lab Ltd share price today?

The Mobilise App Lab Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Mobilise App Lab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mobilise App Lab Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 17 Feb ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mobilise App Lab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mobilise App Lab Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 17 Feb ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mobilise App Lab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mobilise App Lab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mobilise App Lab Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 17 Feb ‘26

What is the CAGR of Mobilise App Lab Ltd?

Mobilise App Lab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mobilise App Lab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mobilise App Lab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mobilise App Lab Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.