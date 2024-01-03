Modern Denim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.11
-4.46
-3.11
2
Depreciation
-0.93
-0.99
-0.98
-0.98
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.25
6.61
14.44
2.81
Other operating items
Operating
1.42
1.15
10.34
3.83
Capital expenditure
-1.69
-3.02
0.1
-218.86
Free cash flow
-0.26
-1.86
10.45
-215.02
Equity raised
-166.56
-155.21
-142.42
-158.97
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
110.48
100.57
83.51
58.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-56.35
-56.51
-48.46
-315.3
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.