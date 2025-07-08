Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.5
53.5
53.5
53.5
Preference Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Reserves
-114.21
-108.86
-108.31
-102.11
Net Worth
-54.21
-48.86
-48.31
-42.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.32
74.87
73.32
77.26
yoy growth (%)
-70.17
2.12
-5.1
127.49
Raw materials
-15.8
-44.67
-44.22
-44.9
As % of sales
70.77
59.66
60.32
58.11
Employee costs
-3.61
-12.72
-11.41
-10.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.11
-4.46
-3.11
2
Depreciation
-0.93
-0.99
-0.98
-0.98
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.25
6.61
14.44
2.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.17
2.12
-5.1
127.49
Op profit growth
-49.6
99.02
-149.51
-199.81
EBIT growth
-124.88
71.91
-182.79
-194.77
Net profit growth
-63.66
43.41
-254.86
-95.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sachin Ranka
Independent Director
S K Sharma
Independent Director
Meenu Sacheti
Whole-time Director
Suvrat Sachin Ranka
Independent Director
Rahul Singhvi
Non Executive Director
K.M. Ladha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harshita Hetawal
A-4 Vijay Path,
Tilak Nagar,
Rajasthan - 302004
Tel: 91-141-4113645
Website: http://www.moderndenim.com
Email: modernjaipuroffice@gmail.com
A-4 , Vijay Path,
Tilak Nagar,
Jaipur - 302004
Tel: +91-2717-251361/2/3/
Website: www.moderndenim.com
Email: sales@moderndenim.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Modern Denim Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.