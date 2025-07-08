iifl-logo
Modern Denim Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Modern Denim Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Modern Denim Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.55%

Non-Promoter- 32.47%

Institutions: 32.47%

Non-Institutions: 30.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Modern Denim Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.5

53.5

53.5

53.5

Preference Capital

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Reserves

-114.21

-108.86

-108.31

-102.11

Net Worth

-54.21

-48.86

-48.31

-42.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.32

74.87

73.32

77.26

yoy growth (%)

-70.17

2.12

-5.1

127.49

Raw materials

-15.8

-44.67

-44.22

-44.9

As % of sales

70.77

59.66

60.32

58.11

Employee costs

-3.61

-12.72

-11.41

-10.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.11

-4.46

-3.11

2

Depreciation

-0.93

-0.99

-0.98

-0.98

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.25

6.61

14.44

2.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.17

2.12

-5.1

127.49

Op profit growth

-49.6

99.02

-149.51

-199.81

EBIT growth

-124.88

71.91

-182.79

-194.77

Net profit growth

-63.66

43.41

-254.86

-95.19

No Record Found

Modern Denim Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

501

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.75

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.16

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.8

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Modern Denim Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sachin Ranka

Independent Director

S K Sharma

Independent Director

Meenu Sacheti

Whole-time Director

Suvrat Sachin Ranka

Independent Director

Rahul Singhvi

Non Executive Director

K.M. Ladha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harshita Hetawal

Registered Office

A-4 Vijay Path,

Tilak Nagar,

Rajasthan - 302004

Tel: 91-141-4113645

Website: http://www.moderndenim.com

Email: modernjaipuroffice@gmail.com

Registrar Office

A-4 , Vijay Path,

Tilak Nagar,

Jaipur - 302004

Tel: +91-2717-251361/2/3/

Website: www.moderndenim.com

Email: sales@moderndenim.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Modern Denim Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Modern Denim Ltd share price today?

The Modern Denim Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Denim Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Denim Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modern Denim Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modern Denim Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modern Denim Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Denim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Denim Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modern Denim Ltd?

Modern Denim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modern Denim Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modern Denim Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

