|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2025
|20 May 2025
|Modern Denim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2025. Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28Th May, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2025
|14 Feb 2025
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 13th February, 2025 have considered and approved the financial result of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31st, 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i,e, 13th February, 2025 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|MODERN DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|The Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Deepak Jain as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company w.ef. 21st October, 2024
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i,e, August 10th, 2024 has approved the Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.