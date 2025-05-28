Board Meeting 28 May 2025 20 May 2025

Modern Denim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2025. Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28Th May, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 14 Feb 2025

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 13th February, 2025 have considered and approved the financial result of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31st, 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i,e, 13th February, 2025 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

MODERN DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

The Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Deepak Jain as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company w.ef. 21st October, 2024

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024