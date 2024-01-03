Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.32
74.87
73.32
77.26
yoy growth (%)
-70.17
2.12
-5.1
127.49
Raw materials
-15.8
-44.67
-44.22
-44.9
As % of sales
70.77
59.66
60.32
58.11
Employee costs
-3.61
-12.72
-11.41
-10.56
As % of sales
16.19
16.99
15.57
13.66
Other costs
-4.89
-21.42
-19.65
-17.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.93
28.61
26.8
23.03
Operating profit
-1.98
-3.94
-1.98
4
OPM
-8.9
-5.27
-2.7
5.18
Depreciation
-0.93
-0.99
-0.98
-0.98
Interest expense
0
0
-0.51
-1.12
Other income
4.03
0.47
0.37
0.11
Profit before tax
1.11
-4.46
-3.11
2
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.11
-4.46
-3.11
2
Exceptional items
-2.73
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.62
-4.46
-3.11
2
yoy growth (%)
-63.66
43.41
-254.86
-95.19
NPM
-7.25
-5.95
-4.24
2.59
