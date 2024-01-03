iifl-logo
Modern Denim Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.32

74.87

73.32

77.26

yoy growth (%)

-70.17

2.12

-5.1

127.49

Raw materials

-15.8

-44.67

-44.22

-44.9

As % of sales

70.77

59.66

60.32

58.11

Employee costs

-3.61

-12.72

-11.41

-10.56

As % of sales

16.19

16.99

15.57

13.66

Other costs

-4.89

-21.42

-19.65

-17.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.93

28.61

26.8

23.03

Operating profit

-1.98

-3.94

-1.98

4

OPM

-8.9

-5.27

-2.7

5.18

Depreciation

-0.93

-0.99

-0.98

-0.98

Interest expense

0

0

-0.51

-1.12

Other income

4.03

0.47

0.37

0.11

Profit before tax

1.11

-4.46

-3.11

2

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.11

-4.46

-3.11

2

Exceptional items

-2.73

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.62

-4.46

-3.11

2

yoy growth (%)

-63.66

43.41

-254.86

-95.19

NPM

-7.25

-5.95

-4.24

2.59

