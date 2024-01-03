Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
1
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
10.76
Net Worth
11.76
Minority Interest
Debt
20.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.46
Total Liabilities
33.68
Fixed Assets
30.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
2.4
Inventories
2.97
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.35
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.9
Sundry Creditors
-8.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.26
Cash
0.41
Total Assets
33.66
