Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,080.6
|151.56
|1,05,117.46
|160.42
|0.14
|736.62
|87.33
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,171.65
|73.56
|1,03,117.32
|419.9
|0.18
|2,356.1
|647.83
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
902.2
|368.24
|68,112.32
|125.09
|0.11
|455.81
|121.53
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,875.15
|82.5
|38,320.72
|137.88
|0.24
|1,019.17
|113.49
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,191.8
|60.99
|32,034.44
|140.2
|0
|926.43
|141.17
