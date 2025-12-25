No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
1
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
10.76
Net Worth
11.76
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,080.6
|151.56
|1,05,117.46
|160.42
|0.14
|736.62
|87.33
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,171.65
|73.56
|1,03,117.32
|419.9
|0.18
|2,356.1
|647.83
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
902.2
|368.24
|68,112.32
|125.09
|0.11
|455.81
|121.53
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,875.15
|82.5
|38,320.72
|137.88
|0.24
|1,019.17
|113.49
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,191.8
|60.99
|32,034.44
|140.2
|0
|926.43
|141.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Devendra Singh Yadav
Whole Time Director
Deepali Yadav
Non Executive Director
AJAY KOHLI
Independent Director
Rishabh Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Sanjay Khandelwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanshu Yadav,
Plot #.H-64,1St Flr BLK-H Bali,
Nagar City Landmark Ramesh Ngr,
Delhi - 110015
Tel: +91 99994 74297
Website: http://www.mdrcindia.com
Email: compliance@mdrcindia.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Ltd
