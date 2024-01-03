Morgan Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
5
5
5
5
Reserves
-4.51
-3.27
-3.4
-3.66
Net Worth
15.49
16.73
16.6
16.34
Minority Interest
Debt
30.84
27.11
26.38
31.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.09
Total Liabilities
46.33
43.84
42.98
48.15
Fixed Assets
22.87
23.53
21.3
21.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.28
0.03
0.2
0
Networking Capital
23.04
20.05
19.58
25.85
Inventories
15.52
13.02
11.55
11.97
Inventory Days
108.36
113.55
140.09
196.44
Sundry Debtors
22.12
20.26
19.66
24.98
Debtor Days
154.44
176.7
238.47
409.94
Other Current Assets
3.21
4.11
2.97
3.12
Sundry Creditors
-6.8
-8.99
-1.66
-3.14
Creditor Days
47.47
78.41
20.13
51.53
Other Current Liabilities
-11.01
-8.35
-12.94
-11.08
Cash
0.12
0.22
1.91
0.36
Total Assets
46.31
43.83
42.99
48.16
