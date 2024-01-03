iifl-logo-icon 1
Morgan Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(0%)

Morgan Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-1.48

0.11

0.06

-1.12

Depreciation

-1.22

-0.84

-0.72

-1.21

Tax paid

0.24

0.01

0.2

0.35

Working capital

2.62

-1.5

-4.73

-1.53

Other operating items

Operating

0.15

-2.22

-5.18

-3.51

Capital expenditure

0.6

2.9

0

0

Free cash flow

0.75

0.67

-5.19

-3.5

Equity raised

-6.54

-6.79

-7.32

-5.78

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

30.21

16.51

11.94

16.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24.42

10.39

-0.58

7.15

