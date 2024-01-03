Morgan Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-1.48
0.11
0.06
-1.12
Depreciation
-1.22
-0.84
-0.72
-1.21
Tax paid
0.24
0.01
0.2
0.35
Working capital
2.62
-1.5
-4.73
-1.53
Other operating items
Operating
0.15
-2.22
-5.18
-3.51
Capital expenditure
0.6
2.9
0
0
Free cash flow
0.75
0.67
-5.19
-3.5
Equity raised
-6.54
-6.79
-7.32
-5.78
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
30.21
16.51
11.94
16.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.42
10.39
-0.58
7.15
