Morgan Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

52.27

41.84

30.09

22.24

yoy growth (%)

24.91

39.07

35.29

-41.57

Raw materials

-45.43

-34.9

-22.59

-16.1

As % of sales

86.9

83.4

75.08

72.41

Employee costs

-2.63

-1.99

-1.16

-1.03

As % of sales

5.03

4.76

3.88

4.65

Other costs

-2.95

-3.55

-2.86

-2.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.66

8.49

9.52

11.78

Operating profit

1.24

1.39

3.46

2.47

OPM

2.39

3.33

11.5

11.14

Depreciation

-1.22

-0.84

-0.72

-1.21

Interest expense

-2.38

-2.52

-2.69

-2.45

Other income

0.87

2.09

0.01

0.05

Profit before tax

-1.48

0.11

0.06

-1.12

Taxes

0.24

0.01

0.2

0.35

Tax rate

-16.62

9.96

324.1

-31.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.23

0.12

0.26

-0.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.23

0.12

0.26

-0.76

yoy growth (%)

-1,072.45

-52.05

-134.58

-20.89

NPM

-2.37

0.3

0.88

-3.45

