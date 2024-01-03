Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
52.27
41.84
30.09
22.24
yoy growth (%)
24.91
39.07
35.29
-41.57
Raw materials
-45.43
-34.9
-22.59
-16.1
As % of sales
86.9
83.4
75.08
72.41
Employee costs
-2.63
-1.99
-1.16
-1.03
As % of sales
5.03
4.76
3.88
4.65
Other costs
-2.95
-3.55
-2.86
-2.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.66
8.49
9.52
11.78
Operating profit
1.24
1.39
3.46
2.47
OPM
2.39
3.33
11.5
11.14
Depreciation
-1.22
-0.84
-0.72
-1.21
Interest expense
-2.38
-2.52
-2.69
-2.45
Other income
0.87
2.09
0.01
0.05
Profit before tax
-1.48
0.11
0.06
-1.12
Taxes
0.24
0.01
0.2
0.35
Tax rate
-16.62
9.96
324.1
-31.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.23
0.12
0.26
-0.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.23
0.12
0.26
-0.76
yoy growth (%)
-1,072.45
-52.05
-134.58
-20.89
NPM
-2.37
0.3
0.88
-3.45
