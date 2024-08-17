Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
5
5
5
5
Reserves
-4.51
-3.27
-3.4
-3.66
Net Worth
15.49
16.73
16.6
16.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
52.27
41.84
30.09
22.24
yoy growth (%)
24.91
39.07
35.29
-41.57
Raw materials
-45.43
-34.9
-22.59
-16.1
As % of sales
86.9
83.4
75.08
72.41
Employee costs
-2.63
-1.99
-1.16
-1.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-1.48
0.11
0.06
-1.12
Depreciation
-1.22
-0.84
-0.72
-1.21
Tax paid
0.24
0.01
0.2
0.35
Working capital
2.62
-1.5
-4.73
-1.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.91
39.07
35.29
-41.57
Op profit growth
-10.42
-59.69
39.62
6.48
EBIT growth
-65.94
-4.2
107.72
15.03
Net profit growth
-1,072.45
-52.05
-134.58
-20.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
V BALASUBRAMANIAN
Managing Director
Ashok Balasubramanian
Director
V Rajamani
Executive Director
P S Bhaskaran
Director
D Venugopal
Additional Director
Sreelekha M
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Morgan Industries Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.