The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF is ₹54.4 and ₹78.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25