The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motilal Oswal Nifty Alpha 50 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motilal Oswal Nifty Alpha 50 ETF is ₹46.05 and ₹53.62 as of 10 Jul ‘25