The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motilal Oswal Nifty India Tourism ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motilal Oswal Nifty India Tourism ETF is ₹87.44 and ₹91.57 as of 13 Jun ‘25