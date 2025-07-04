The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 ETF is ₹64.34 and ₹65 as of 03 Jul ‘25