The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Quality ETF Fund stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Quality ETF Fund is ₹161.04 and ₹222.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25