Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.07
-2.71
0.43
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.07
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.17
Working capital
0.31
1.75
17.12
-14.8
Other operating items
Operating
0.34
1.73
14.32
-14.75
Capital expenditure
0
0
-1.05
0.15
Free cash flow
0.34
1.73
13.27
-14.6
Equity raised
2.76
2.69
8.42
4.69
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.68
5.37
4.44
4.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.78
9.79
26.13
-5.78
