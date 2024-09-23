iifl-logo-icon 1
Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.47
(4.97%)
Sep 23, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.07

-2.71

0.43

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.07

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.17

Working capital

0.31

1.75

17.12

-14.8

Other operating items

Operating

0.34

1.73

14.32

-14.75

Capital expenditure

0

0

-1.05

0.15

Free cash flow

0.34

1.73

13.27

-14.6

Equity raised

2.76

2.69

8.42

4.69

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.68

5.37

4.44

4.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.78

9.79

26.13

-5.78

