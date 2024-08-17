Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹31.47
Prev. Close₹29.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹31.47
Day's Low₹31.47
52 Week's High₹31.47
52 Week's Low₹28.56
Book Value₹15.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.03
3.03
3.03
3.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.63
1.55
1.45
1.38
Net Worth
4.66
4.58
4.48
4.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.52
1.03
0
11.21
yoy growth (%)
47.2
0
-100
-11.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
-3.03
As % of sales
0
0
0
27.11
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.19
-0.46
-0.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.07
-2.71
0.43
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.07
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.17
Working capital
0.31
1.75
17.12
-14.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.2
0
-100
-11.79
Op profit growth
-1,780.88
-97.01
-224.1
80.34
EBIT growth
36.87
-144.11
-218.34
44.7
Net profit growth
99.58
-101.28
-1,179.06
-39.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
289.4
|26.04
|18,292.31
|200.74
|0.76
|4,713.28
|108.5
National Standard (India) Ltd
4,533.3
|0
|8,962.3
|4.8
|0
|3.8
|133.29
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd
GANESHHOUC
990.35
|18.22
|7,768.76
|154.94
|1.18
|242.31
|160.27
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
513
|0
|7,756.09
|-23.75
|0.53
|181.87
|99.49
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
179.4
|39.42
|6,719.86
|38.2
|0.9
|107.63
|34.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ramesh Chand Bafna
Whole-time Director
Kalpesh Bafna
Independent Director
Jitendra Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Alka Kankani
Company Secretary
Anita Kumari Chhajer
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Mount Housing & Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in September 13, 1995.The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development and hospitality services. A member of CREDAI, Mount Housing is synonymous for its commercial and residential projects.The Company so far, has completed Jain Manor Apartments R.S. Puram, Jain Rathna Apartments R.S. Puram, ; Rathna Mount Enclave, Race Course; Green Paradise Trichy Road, Mount Royale GV Residency, Jain Plaza Oppanakara Street and Mount Raindrop Off Avinashi Road, in Coimbatore. With these completed projects, the Company is all set to go the distance it takes to measure-up to be the ultimate solutions provider of housing & infrastructure across several diverse markets.
The Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹9.53 Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 2.04 as of 23 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹28.56 and ₹31.47 as of 23 Sep ‘24
Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.13%, 3 Years at -3.57%, 1 Year at 10.19%, 6 Month at 4.97%, 3 Month at 4.97% and 1 Month at N/I%.
