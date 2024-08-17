iifl-logo-icon 1
Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

31.47
(4.97%)
Sep 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open31.47
  • Day's High31.47
  • 52 Wk High31.47
  • Prev. Close29.98
  • Day's Low31.47
  • 52 Wk Low 28.56
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.39
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.53
  • Div. Yield0
Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:34 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.44%

Non-Promoter- 27.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.03

3.03

3.03

3.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.63

1.55

1.45

1.38

Net Worth

4.66

4.58

4.48

4.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

1.52

1.03

0

11.21

yoy growth (%)

47.2

0

-100

-11.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

-3.03

As % of sales

0

0

0

27.11

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.19

-0.46

-0.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.07

-2.71

0.43

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.07

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.17

Working capital

0.31

1.75

17.12

-14.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.2

0

-100

-11.79

Op profit growth

-1,780.88

-97.01

-224.1

80.34

EBIT growth

36.87

-144.11

-218.34

44.7

Net profit growth

99.58

-101.28

-1,179.06

-39.16

Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

289.4

26.0418,292.31200.740.764,713.28108.5

National Standard (India) Ltd

4,533.3

08,962.34.803.8133.29

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd

GANESHHOUC

990.35

18.227,768.76154.941.18242.31160.27

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

513

07,756.09-23.750.53181.8799.49

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

179.4

39.426,719.8638.20.9107.6334.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ramesh Chand Bafna

Whole-time Director

Kalpesh Bafna

Independent Director

Jitendra Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Alka Kankani

Company Secretary

Anita Kumari Chhajer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Mount Housing & Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in September 13, 1995.The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development and hospitality services. A member of CREDAI, Mount Housing is synonymous for its commercial and residential projects.The Company so far, has completed Jain Manor Apartments R.S. Puram, Jain Rathna Apartments R.S. Puram, ; Rathna Mount Enclave, Race Course; Green Paradise Trichy Road, Mount Royale GV Residency, Jain Plaza Oppanakara Street and Mount Raindrop Off Avinashi Road, in Coimbatore. With these completed projects, the Company is all set to go the distance it takes to measure-up to be the ultimate solutions provider of housing & infrastructure across several diverse markets.
Company FAQs

What is the Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹9.53 Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 2.04 as of 23 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹28.56 and ₹31.47 as of 23 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd?

Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.13%, 3 Years at -3.57%, 1 Year at 10.19%, 6 Month at 4.97%, 3 Month at 4.97% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.56 %

