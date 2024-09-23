iifl-logo-icon 1
Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.47
(4.97%)
Sep 23, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

1.52

1.03

0

11.21

yoy growth (%)

47.2

0

-100

-11.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

-3.03

As % of sales

0

0

0

27.11

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.19

-0.46

-0.61

As % of sales

9.52

18.94

0

5.44

Other costs

-0.48

-0.89

-1.32

-6.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.59

86.21

0

54.6

Operating profit

0.89

-0.05

-1.78

1.43

OPM

58.88

-5.15

0

12.83

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.07

-0.2

Interest expense

-0.96

-0.71

-0.93

-1.06

Other income

0.21

0.88

0.08

0.26

Profit before tax

0.1

0.07

-2.71

0.43

Taxes

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.17

Tax rate

-31.02

-50.89

0.41

-41.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

0.03

-2.72

0.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.06

0.03

-2.72

0.25

yoy growth (%)

99.58

-101.28

-1,179.06

-39.16

NPM

4.59

3.38

0

2.24

