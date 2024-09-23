Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.52
1.03
0
11.21
yoy growth (%)
47.2
0
-100
-11.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
-3.03
As % of sales
0
0
0
27.11
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.19
-0.46
-0.61
As % of sales
9.52
18.94
0
5.44
Other costs
-0.48
-0.89
-1.32
-6.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.59
86.21
0
54.6
Operating profit
0.89
-0.05
-1.78
1.43
OPM
58.88
-5.15
0
12.83
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.07
-0.2
Interest expense
-0.96
-0.71
-0.93
-1.06
Other income
0.21
0.88
0.08
0.26
Profit before tax
0.1
0.07
-2.71
0.43
Taxes
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.17
Tax rate
-31.02
-50.89
0.41
-41.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
0.03
-2.72
0.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.06
0.03
-2.72
0.25
yoy growth (%)
99.58
-101.28
-1,179.06
-39.16
NPM
4.59
3.38
0
2.24
