Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
289.4
|26.04
|18,292.31
|200.74
|0.76
|4,713.28
|108.5
National Standard (India) Ltd
4,533.3
|0
|8,962.3
|4.8
|0
|3.8
|133.29
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd
GANESHHOUC
990.35
|18.22
|7,768.76
|154.94
|1.18
|242.31
|160.27
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
513
|0
|7,756.09
|-23.75
|0.53
|181.87
|99.49
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
179.4
|39.42
|6,719.86
|38.2
|0.9
|107.63
|34.35
