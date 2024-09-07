Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Mount Housing And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AGENDA FOR BOARD MEETING IS ATTACHED Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 07, 2024 have inter alia transacted the following business: 1. The 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 29, 2024. 2. The cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting is September 23, 2024. 3. To consider and approve the directors report for the financial year ended 31st march, 2024 4. To consider and approve the appointment of scrutinizer for the 29th AGM of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)

Mount Housing And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To approve the Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; 3. To consider and approve the Secretarial Audit report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; 4. To take note of the Certificate received from the CS for Non-disqualification of Directors; 5. To Consider and Approve opening of New RERA Bank Account with Nationalized Bank; 1. Considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results and Independent Audit report of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024; We are enclosing herewith the standalone Audited Financial Results and Independent Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Considered and approved the Secretarial Compliance Report under reg.24A(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Considered and approved the contract with related parties. 4. To take note of the non-disqualification of director from company secretary 5. To Consider and Approve opening of New RERA Bank Account with Nationalized Bank; Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Financial results for the Quarter and year ended March 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)

Mount Housing And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on April 19, 2024 have inter alia transacted the following business: 1. To consider and approve the contracts with related parties. 2. To consider and approve the reappointment of Ms. Monalisa Datta, company secretaries as the secretarial auditor of the company for the financial year 2023-2024 3. To consider and approve the appointment of M/s. K Divya, Chartered Accountants the internal auditor of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)

Mount Housing And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting TO BE HELD ON 14TH NOVEMBER 2024- Intimation - Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Dear Sir / Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 14, 2024 have inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review report of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023; We are enclosing herewith the standalone Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the year quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04.00 p.m. and ended at 07:15 p.m. Kindly take the information on record. Thanking you. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

