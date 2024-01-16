Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 07, 2024 have inter alia transacted the following business: 1. The 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 29, 2024. 2. The cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting is September 23, 2024. 3. To consider and approve the directors report for the financial year ended 31st march, 2024 4. To consider and approve the appointment of scrutinizer for the 29th AGM of the company 29th Annual General Meeting of the company for the year is scheduled on Monday, September 30, 2024