Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd Company Summary

31.47
(4.97%)
Sep 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Mount Housing & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Mount Housing & Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in September 13, 1995.The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development and hospitality services. A member of CREDAI, Mount Housing is synonymous for its commercial and residential projects.The Company so far, has completed Jain Manor Apartments R.S. Puram, Jain Rathna Apartments R.S. Puram, ; Rathna Mount Enclave, Race Course; Green Paradise Trichy Road, Mount Royale GV Residency, Jain Plaza Oppanakara Street and Mount Raindrop Off Avinashi Road, in Coimbatore. With these completed projects, the Company is all set to go the distance it takes to measure-up to be the ultimate solutions provider of housing & infrastructure across several diverse markets.

