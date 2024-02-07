|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|9 Jan 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|MOXSH OVERSEAS EDUCON LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 07-Feb-2024 Moxsh Overseas Educon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on: 07/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.