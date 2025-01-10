Munoth Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.61
5.29
5.24
5.08
Net Worth
10.75
10.43
10.38
10.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0.6
0.41
0.27
0.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.35
10.84
10.65
10.45
Fixed Assets
3.99
4
4.02
4.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.13
5.45
5.14
4.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Networking Capital
1.1
0.87
0.87
0.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2.17
0.15
0.17
0.22
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.59
1.7
2.02
2.15
Sundry Creditors
-2.32
-0.75
-1.05
-1.95
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-0.23
-0.27
-0.25
Cash
0.05
0.45
0.54
1.32
Total Assets
11.34
10.84
10.64
10.45
