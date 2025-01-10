iifl-logo-icon 1
Munoth Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

65
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.14

5.14

5.14

5.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.61

5.29

5.24

5.08

Net Worth

10.75

10.43

10.38

10.22

Minority Interest

Debt

0.6

0.41

0.27

0.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.35

10.84

10.65

10.45

Fixed Assets

3.99

4

4.02

4.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.13

5.45

5.14

4.86

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Networking Capital

1.1

0.87

0.87

0.17

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2.17

0.15

0.17

0.22

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.59

1.7

2.02

2.15

Sundry Creditors

-2.32

-0.75

-1.05

-1.95

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.34

-0.23

-0.27

-0.25

Cash

0.05

0.45

0.54

1.32

Total Assets

11.34

10.84

10.64

10.45

