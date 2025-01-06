Munoth Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.17
0.03
-0.96
-0.42
Other operating items
Operating
-0.17
0.03
-0.96
-0.42
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
-1.32
2.21
Free cash flow
-0.15
0.04
-2.28
1.79
Equity raised
10.32
10.19
9.99
7.43
Investing
0.27
0.06
-0.1
2.14
Financing
0.5
0.34
1.31
2.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.94
10.63
8.92
14.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.