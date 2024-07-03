Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹69.9
Prev. Close₹67.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹69.9
Day's Low₹64.55
52 Week's High₹81.3
52 Week's Low₹54.55
Book Value₹14.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.61
5.29
5.24
5.08
Net Worth
10.75
10.43
10.38
10.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.17
0.03
-0.96
-0.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Lalchand Munoth
Managing Director
Jaswant Munoth
Executive Director
Bharat Munoth
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vikas Munoth
Company Secretary
A G Nandini
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Lakshika Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sakthivelmurugan Masagounder
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Munoth Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Registered as Private Limited Company, Munoth Financial Services Ltd., was incorporated in 1995. The Company went through Public Issue in 1996, and issued 37,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each. Presently, it is engaged in Stock Broking, DP Operations, Portfolio Advisory Services, Merchant Banking.The Company belongs to the reputed Munoth Group, Chennai. Despite unfavorable market conditions, it performed well,by expanding client horizon during year 2000-01. It has set up two Branch offices at Bangalore and Jaipur and branch offices have started functioning.During the year 2000-01, the company made an issue of 1,13,000 fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs.10/-each at a premium of Rs.90/- per share payable in cash and 1,12,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/-each at a premium of Rs.90/- per share in consideration otherwise than in cash to M/s Priory Investments(Mauritius) Limited.Consequent to this,the paid up Equity Share Capital of the company has been increased to Rs.5,22,60,000.Fiscal 2001 witnessed the announcement of several measures by the market regulators aimed at bringing structural changes in the financial services sector,to strengthen the system and to improve the functioning of the various segments of the financial markets.The reforms announced in the Union Budget, including increased investment limit for foreign portfolio investors, exempting investments in initial public offerings of corporates from capital gains tax, and the proposal to set up a clearing corporation for
The Munoth Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Munoth Financial Services Ltd is ₹33.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Munoth Financial Services Ltd is 0 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Munoth Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Munoth Financial Services Ltd is ₹54.55 and ₹81.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Munoth Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.18%, 3 Years at 121.64%, 1 Year at -4.43%, 6 Month at 5.33%, 3 Month at 5.33% and 1 Month at 3.90%.
