Munoth Financial Services Ltd Share Price

64.55
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:00:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open69.9
  • Day's High69.9
  • 52 Wk High81.3
  • Prev. Close67.94
  • Day's Low64.55
  • 52 Wk Low 54.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.2
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.18
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Munoth Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

69.9

Prev. Close

67.94

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

69.9

Day's Low

64.55

52 Week's High

81.3

52 Week's Low

54.55

Book Value

14.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Munoth Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Munoth Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Munoth Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.14%

Non-Promoter- 4.38%

Institutions: 4.38%

Non-Institutions: 24.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Munoth Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.14

5.14

5.14

5.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.61

5.29

5.24

5.08

Net Worth

10.75

10.43

10.38

10.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.17

0.03

-0.96

-0.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Munoth Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Munoth Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Lalchand Munoth

Managing Director

Jaswant Munoth

Executive Director

Bharat Munoth

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vikas Munoth

Company Secretary

A G Nandini

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Lakshika Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sakthivelmurugan Masagounder

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Munoth Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company, Munoth Financial Services Ltd., was incorporated in 1995. The Company went through Public Issue in 1996, and issued 37,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each. Presently, it is engaged in Stock Broking, DP Operations, Portfolio Advisory Services, Merchant Banking.The Company belongs to the reputed Munoth Group, Chennai. Despite unfavorable market conditions, it performed well,by expanding client horizon during year 2000-01. It has set up two Branch offices at Bangalore and Jaipur and branch offices have started functioning.During the year 2000-01, the company made an issue of 1,13,000 fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs.10/-each at a premium of Rs.90/- per share payable in cash and 1,12,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/-each at a premium of Rs.90/- per share in consideration otherwise than in cash to M/s Priory Investments(Mauritius) Limited.Consequent to this,the paid up Equity Share Capital of the company has been increased to Rs.5,22,60,000.Fiscal 2001 witnessed the announcement of several measures by the market regulators aimed at bringing structural changes in the financial services sector,to strengthen the system and to improve the functioning of the various segments of the financial markets.The reforms announced in the Union Budget, including increased investment limit for foreign portfolio investors, exempting investments in initial public offerings of corporates from capital gains tax, and the proposal to set up a clearing corporation for
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Munoth Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Munoth Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Munoth Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Munoth Financial Services Ltd is ₹33.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Munoth Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Munoth Financial Services Ltd is 0 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Munoth Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Munoth Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Munoth Financial Services Ltd is ₹54.55 and ₹81.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Munoth Financial Services Ltd?

Munoth Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.18%, 3 Years at 121.64%, 1 Year at -4.43%, 6 Month at 5.33%, 3 Month at 5.33% and 1 Month at 3.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Munoth Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Munoth Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.14 %
Institutions - 4.38 %
Public - 24.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Munoth Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

