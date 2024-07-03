Munoth Financial Services Ltd Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company, Munoth Financial Services Ltd., was incorporated in 1995. The Company went through Public Issue in 1996, and issued 37,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each. Presently, it is engaged in Stock Broking, DP Operations, Portfolio Advisory Services, Merchant Banking.The Company belongs to the reputed Munoth Group, Chennai. Despite unfavorable market conditions, it performed well,by expanding client horizon during year 2000-01. It has set up two Branch offices at Bangalore and Jaipur and branch offices have started functioning.During the year 2000-01, the company made an issue of 1,13,000 fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs.10/-each at a premium of Rs.90/- per share payable in cash and 1,12,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/-each at a premium of Rs.90/- per share in consideration otherwise than in cash to M/s Priory Investments(Mauritius) Limited.Consequent to this,the paid up Equity Share Capital of the company has been increased to Rs.5,22,60,000.Fiscal 2001 witnessed the announcement of several measures by the market regulators aimed at bringing structural changes in the financial services sector,to strengthen the system and to improve the functioning of the various segments of the financial markets.The reforms announced in the Union Budget, including increased investment limit for foreign portfolio investors, exempting investments in initial public offerings of corporates from capital gains tax, and the proposal to set up a clearing corporation for the debt markets, are expected to directly benefit the capital markets.