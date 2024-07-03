iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Munoth Financial Services Ltd Company Summary

65
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Munoth Financial Services Ltd Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company, Munoth Financial Services Ltd., was incorporated in 1995. The Company went through Public Issue in 1996, and issued 37,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each. Presently, it is engaged in Stock Broking, DP Operations, Portfolio Advisory Services, Merchant Banking.The Company belongs to the reputed Munoth Group, Chennai. Despite unfavorable market conditions, it performed well,by expanding client horizon during year 2000-01. It has set up two Branch offices at Bangalore and Jaipur and branch offices have started functioning.During the year 2000-01, the company made an issue of 1,13,000 fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs.10/-each at a premium of Rs.90/- per share payable in cash and 1,12,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/-each at a premium of Rs.90/- per share in consideration otherwise than in cash to M/s Priory Investments(Mauritius) Limited.Consequent to this,the paid up Equity Share Capital of the company has been increased to Rs.5,22,60,000.Fiscal 2001 witnessed the announcement of several measures by the market regulators aimed at bringing structural changes in the financial services sector,to strengthen the system and to improve the functioning of the various segments of the financial markets.The reforms announced in the Union Budget, including increased investment limit for foreign portfolio investors, exempting investments in initial public offerings of corporates from capital gains tax, and the proposal to set up a clearing corporation for the debt markets, are expected to directly benefit the capital markets.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.