|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|MUNOTH FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended September 30 2024 Unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|MUNOTH FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|MUNOTH FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31 2023 Unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
