Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.45
16.45
16.45
16.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
595.3
472.81
394.89
543.12
Net Worth
611.75
489.26
411.34
559.57
Minority Interest
Debt
1,660.09
1,891.28
1,624.67
1,944.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.31
6.86
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,280.15
2,387.4
2,036.01
2,504.1
Fixed Assets
6.02
2.13
1.96
2.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
107.34
45.54
27.4
16.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
63.69
99.27
99.78
21.44
Networking Capital
0.45
-14.58
-25.34
-18.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
42.79
40.17
37.17
37.49
Sundry Creditors
-14.9
-29.78
-28.49
-20.8
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-27.44
-24.97
-34.02
-34.7
Cash
247.6
574.34
335.2
609.9
Total Assets
425.1
706.7
439
632.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.