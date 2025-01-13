iifl-logo-icon 1
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

308.75
(-3.77%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.45

16.45

16.45

16.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

595.3

472.81

394.89

543.12

Net Worth

611.75

489.26

411.34

559.57

Minority Interest

Debt

1,660.09

1,891.28

1,624.67

1,944.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

8.31

6.86

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,280.15

2,387.4

2,036.01

2,504.1

Fixed Assets

6.02

2.13

1.96

2.81

Intangible Assets

Investments

107.34

45.54

27.4

16.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

63.69

99.27

99.78

21.44

Networking Capital

0.45

-14.58

-25.34

-18.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

42.79

40.17

37.17

37.49

Sundry Creditors

-14.9

-29.78

-28.49

-20.8

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-27.44

-24.97

-34.02

-34.7

Cash

247.6

574.34

335.2

609.9

Total Assets

425.1

706.7

439

632.49

