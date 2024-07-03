Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹333.7
Prev. Close₹336.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹67
Day's High₹338.4
Day's Low₹323
52 Week's High₹410.45
52 Week's Low₹262
Book Value₹388.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)543.34
P/E11.46
EPS29.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.45
16.45
16.45
16.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
595.3
472.81
394.89
543.12
Net Worth
611.75
489.26
411.34
559.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
208.15
340.92
-938.13
324.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
A P Kurian
Independent Director
Thomas Mathew
Independent Director
Shirley Thomas
Independent Director
Cma Divya Abhishek
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srikanth G Menon
Whole Time Director
Tina Suzanne George
Additional Director
Ritu Elizabeth George
Additional Director
Susan John
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
Summary
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd was incorporated on February 18, 1994 as a public limited company. In March 23, 1994, the company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business. The Company, promoted by the Muthoot Pappachan Group is registered as Non Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India. It offer non-convertible debentures, auto loans, small and medium enterprise loans, gold loans, lease financing and bonds. It also offer capital market services like financial advisory services, wealth management, insurance products of leading insurance and mutual fund companies. Their retail, corporate, and institutional customers have access to wide range of fund-based financial services through the network of Muthoot FinCorp Limiteds branches, dealerships, and other sources. Portfolio of credit offerings includes Two-Wheeler Loans, Used Car Loans, and business loans for corporations, as well as Investment Products like Fixed Deposits and subordinated debts.The Company is mainly into the business of providing vehicle loans especially two-wheeler and used cars. In February 1995, the company came out with the public issue and got listed its shares in BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE); whereas its debt instruments are listed on the BSE. In 1995, the company started auto loan business. In 1998, it obtained the Category A - Deposit accepting NBFC License. In 2001, it started Gold Loan Business. In 2002, it started disbursing loans based on Demand Prom
Read More
The Muthoot Capital Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹330.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd is ₹543.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd is 11.46 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Muthoot Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd is ₹262 and ₹410.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.64%, 3 Years at -1.65%, 1 Year at -12.95%, 6 Month at 6.92%, 3 Month at -13.20% and 1 Month at -9.76%.
