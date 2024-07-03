Summary

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd was incorporated on February 18, 1994 as a public limited company. In March 23, 1994, the company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business. The Company, promoted by the Muthoot Pappachan Group is registered as Non Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India. It offer non-convertible debentures, auto loans, small and medium enterprise loans, gold loans, lease financing and bonds. It also offer capital market services like financial advisory services, wealth management, insurance products of leading insurance and mutual fund companies. Their retail, corporate, and institutional customers have access to wide range of fund-based financial services through the network of Muthoot FinCorp Limiteds branches, dealerships, and other sources. Portfolio of credit offerings includes Two-Wheeler Loans, Used Car Loans, and business loans for corporations, as well as Investment Products like Fixed Deposits and subordinated debts.The Company is mainly into the business of providing vehicle loans especially two-wheeler and used cars. In February 1995, the company came out with the public issue and got listed its shares in BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE); whereas its debt instruments are listed on the BSE. In 1995, the company started auto loan business. In 1998, it obtained the Category A - Deposit accepting NBFC License. In 2001, it started Gold Loan Business. In 2002, it started disbursing loans based on Demand Prom

