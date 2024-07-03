iifl-logo-icon 1
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Share Price

330.35
(-1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:55 PM

No Records Found

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

333.7

Prev. Close

336.65

Turnover(Lac.)

67

Day's High

338.4

Day's Low

323

52 Week's High

410.45

52 Week's Low

262

Book Value

388.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

543.34

P/E

11.46

EPS

29.47

Divi. Yield

0

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.61%

Non-Promoter- 2.51%

Institutions: 2.51%

Non-Institutions: 34.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.45

16.45

16.45

16.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

595.3

472.81

394.89

543.12

Net Worth

611.75

489.26

411.34

559.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

208.15

340.92

-938.13

324.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Muthoot Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

A P Kurian

Independent Director

Thomas Mathew

Independent Director

Shirley Thomas

Independent Director

Cma Divya Abhishek

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srikanth G Menon

Whole Time Director

Tina Suzanne George

Additional Director

Ritu Elizabeth George

Additional Director

Susan John

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Muthoot Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd was incorporated on February 18, 1994 as a public limited company. In March 23, 1994, the company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business. The Company, promoted by the Muthoot Pappachan Group is registered as Non Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India. It offer non-convertible debentures, auto loans, small and medium enterprise loans, gold loans, lease financing and bonds. It also offer capital market services like financial advisory services, wealth management, insurance products of leading insurance and mutual fund companies. Their retail, corporate, and institutional customers have access to wide range of fund-based financial services through the network of Muthoot FinCorp Limiteds branches, dealerships, and other sources. Portfolio of credit offerings includes Two-Wheeler Loans, Used Car Loans, and business loans for corporations, as well as Investment Products like Fixed Deposits and subordinated debts.The Company is mainly into the business of providing vehicle loans especially two-wheeler and used cars. In February 1995, the company came out with the public issue and got listed its shares in BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE); whereas its debt instruments are listed on the BSE. In 1995, the company started auto loan business. In 1998, it obtained the Category A - Deposit accepting NBFC License. In 2001, it started Gold Loan Business. In 2002, it started disbursing loans based on Demand Prom
Company FAQs

What is the Muthoot Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The Muthoot Capital Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹330.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd is ₹543.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd is 11.46 and 0.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Muthoot Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd is ₹262 and ₹410.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd?

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.64%, 3 Years at -1.65%, 1 Year at -12.95%, 6 Month at 6.92%, 3 Month at -13.20% and 1 Month at -9.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.62 %
Institutions - 2.52 %
Public - 34.87 %

