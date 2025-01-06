Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
208.15
340.92
-938.13
324.56
Other operating items
Operating
208.15
340.92
-938.13
324.56
Capital expenditure
0.55
3.41
-7.15
1
Free cash flow
208.7
344.33
-945.28
325.56
Equity raised
1,034.05
921.68
808.23
546.97
Investing
-0.07
-3.17
1.74
3.11
Financing
-166.89
508.66
1,349.89
799.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,075.78
1,771.5
1,214.58
1,675.62
