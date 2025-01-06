iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

330.3
(-1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Muthoot Capital Services Ltd

Muthoot Cap.Serv FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

208.15

340.92

-938.13

324.56

Other operating items

Operating

208.15

340.92

-938.13

324.56

Capital expenditure

0.55

3.41

-7.15

1

Free cash flow

208.7

344.33

-945.28

325.56

Equity raised

1,034.05

921.68

808.23

546.97

Investing

-0.07

-3.17

1.74

3.11

Financing

-166.89

508.66

1,349.89

799.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,075.78

1,771.5

1,214.58

1,675.62

Muthoot Cap.Serv : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Muthoot Capital Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.