Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Debenture Issue and Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation regarding postponement and rescheduling of Meeting of Debenture Issue and Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company With reference to the earlier announcement dated January 07, 2025, Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & 50 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Regulations) and other applicable provisions, if any, we hereby inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of Debenture Issue and Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Friday, 10th January 2025 is now postponed and re-scheduled on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, to inter alia consider and approve issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025)

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Debenture Issue and Allotment Committee of the Board of the Company to consider and approve issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. Intimation w.r.t Outcome of DIAC Committee of the Board (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation w.r.t to Meeting of Debenture Issue and Allotment Committee Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) & 50(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Regulations) and other applicable provisions. Outcome of DIAC Meeting of Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation w.r.t. Meeting of Debenture Issue and Allotment Committee of Board of Directors of the Company. Outcome of Meeting of Debenture Issue and Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 26 Oct 2024

MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Debenture Issue and Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors for consider Fund Raising by way of Debt Issue. Intimation w.r.t issuance of NCD (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Debenture Issue and Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company to inter alia consider and approve issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) Intimation w.r.t fund raising (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation w.r.t. Meeting of Debenture Issue & Allotment Committee of Board of Directors. Intimation w.r.t outcome of Debenture Issue & Allotment Committee Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Intimation w.r.t cessation of term of Mr. A P Kurian - Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f the closing hours of September 02,2024

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of fund raising by way of debt issue

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results along with limited review report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Intimation of Re-appointment of Tax Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Employees Stock Option Plan Approval of amendment in MCSL-Employee Stock Option Plan, 2018 & initiation of registration process as a corporate agent with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 12 May 2024

MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (2) and 50 (1) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Muthoot Capital Services Limited (the listed entity) is scheduled to be held on Thursday 23rd May 2024 inter-alia: 1. to consider and approve the Audited financial results and Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and. 2. to consider recommendation of final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 if any. Prior Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 and 50 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations,2015. 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results and Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider recommendation of final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, if any Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) Declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations, 2015 Revised outcome Outcome of Board meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI ( LODR ) regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) In reference to our communication dated May 23rd, 2024, and following the convened meeting on the same day, pursuant to Regulation 30 and 51 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby intimated that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 23, 2024: 1. The Board have not recommended any Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Change in Senior Management Personnel Re-appointment of Independent Director Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024