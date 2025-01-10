iifl-logo-icon 1
My Money Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

49.55
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.8

16.45

15.12

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.91

0.73

0.08

-1.73

Net Worth

19.71

17.18

15.2

8.27

Minority Interest

Debt

0.94

1.78

0.97

1.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0.12

Total Liabilities

20.66

18.96

16.17

9.62

Fixed Assets

1.31

0.22

0.2

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.15

2.95

1.85

1.84

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.06

Networking Capital

12.73

9.88

9.14

4.81

Inventories

10.54

8.1

5.76

2.64

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.1

0.38

2.4

1.09

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.86

2.77

2.46

2.19

Sundry Creditors

-1.4

-1.25

-1.27

-0.96

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.37

-0.12

-0.21

-0.15

Cash

4.47

5.9

4.97

2.84

Total Assets

20.66

18.95

16.16

9.63

