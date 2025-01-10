My Money Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.8
16.45
15.12
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.91
0.73
0.08
-1.73
Net Worth
19.71
17.18
15.2
8.27
Minority Interest
Debt
0.94
1.78
0.97
1.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0.12
Total Liabilities
20.66
18.96
16.17
9.62
Fixed Assets
1.31
0.22
0.2
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.15
2.95
1.85
1.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.06
Networking Capital
12.73
9.88
9.14
4.81
Inventories
10.54
8.1
5.76
2.64
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.1
0.38
2.4
1.09
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.86
2.77
2.46
2.19
Sundry Creditors
-1.4
-1.25
-1.27
-0.96
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.37
-0.12
-0.21
-0.15
Cash
4.47
5.9
4.97
2.84
Total Assets
20.66
18.95
16.16
9.63
