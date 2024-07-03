Summary

My Money Securities Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on 5 March, 1992 as Felicitate Investment Private Limited. The Company changed the name from Felicitate Investment Private Limited to My Money Securities (P) Ltd on 16th June, 1994 and thereafter conversion from My Money Securities (P) Ltd to My Money Securities Limited on 28th September, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana.The Company came out with a Public Issue in Mar.96. The Company is mainly doing Stock Broking Business. The Company is Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE). It acquired membership of NSE in capital market segment on 27th February, 1996 and Future & Option Segment on 25th May, 2005. In 2011-12, the Company made investments in My Money Insurance Brokers Private Limited and the investee company became the subsidiary company.The Companys investment-banking business includes advisory, financing and trading activities, closely integrated so that clients benefit from full range of products and services. The Treasury Division trades in variety of financial markets and provides comprehensive risk management to clients. Their dealing activities encompass equities, money and bond markets. The treasury services group contributes by providing a complete dealing service.NSE Membership enhances stock broking capabilities and impart transparency to stock exchange transactions, increasing liquidity a

Read More