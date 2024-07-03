iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

My Money Securities Ltd Share Price

53.71
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open55.79
  • Day's High55.79
  • 52 Wk High69.18
  • Prev. Close54.8
  • Day's Low53.71
  • 52 Wk Low 13.35
  • Turnover (lac)0.17
  • P/E7.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.5
  • EPS7.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)90.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

My Money Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

55.79

Prev. Close

54.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

55.79

Day's Low

53.71

52 Week's High

69.18

52 Week's Low

13.35

Book Value

18.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

90.23

P/E

7.1

EPS

7.72

Divi. Yield

0

My Money Securities Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

My Money Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

My Money Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.81%

Non-Promoter- 36.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

My Money Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.8

16.45

15.12

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.91

0.73

0.08

-1.73

Net Worth

19.71

17.18

15.2

8.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.49

-1.6

1.7

0.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

My Money Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT My Money Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rajni Seth

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sanjai Seth

Managing Director

Vikas Seth

Independent Director

Rajnish Khanna

Chairman

Vineet Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by My Money Securities Ltd

Summary

My Money Securities Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on 5 March, 1992 as Felicitate Investment Private Limited. The Company changed the name from Felicitate Investment Private Limited to My Money Securities (P) Ltd on 16th June, 1994 and thereafter conversion from My Money Securities (P) Ltd to My Money Securities Limited on 28th September, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana.The Company came out with a Public Issue in Mar.96. The Company is mainly doing Stock Broking Business. The Company is Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE). It acquired membership of NSE in capital market segment on 27th February, 1996 and Future & Option Segment on 25th May, 2005. In 2011-12, the Company made investments in My Money Insurance Brokers Private Limited and the investee company became the subsidiary company.The Companys investment-banking business includes advisory, financing and trading activities, closely integrated so that clients benefit from full range of products and services. The Treasury Division trades in variety of financial markets and provides comprehensive risk management to clients. Their dealing activities encompass equities, money and bond markets. The treasury services group contributes by providing a complete dealing service.NSE Membership enhances stock broking capabilities and impart transparency to stock exchange transactions, increasing liquidity a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the My Money Securities Ltd share price today?

The My Money Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of My Money Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of My Money Securities Ltd is ₹90.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of My Money Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of My Money Securities Ltd is 7.1 and 2.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of My Money Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a My Money Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of My Money Securities Ltd is ₹13.35 and ₹69.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of My Money Securities Ltd?

My Money Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.38%, 3 Years at 34.54%, 1 Year at 310.49%, 6 Month at 273.30%, 3 Month at 0.05% and 1 Month at -1.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of My Money Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of My Money Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.18 %

QUICKLINKS FOR My Money Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.