Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹55.79
Prev. Close₹54.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹55.79
Day's Low₹53.71
52 Week's High₹69.18
52 Week's Low₹13.35
Book Value₹18.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)90.23
P/E7.1
EPS7.72
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.8
16.45
15.12
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.91
0.73
0.08
-1.73
Net Worth
19.71
17.18
15.2
8.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.49
-1.6
1.7
0.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rajni Seth
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sanjai Seth
Managing Director
Vikas Seth
Independent Director
Rajnish Khanna
Chairman
Vineet Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by My Money Securities Ltd
Summary
My Money Securities Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on 5 March, 1992 as Felicitate Investment Private Limited. The Company changed the name from Felicitate Investment Private Limited to My Money Securities (P) Ltd on 16th June, 1994 and thereafter conversion from My Money Securities (P) Ltd to My Money Securities Limited on 28th September, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana.The Company came out with a Public Issue in Mar.96. The Company is mainly doing Stock Broking Business. The Company is Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE). It acquired membership of NSE in capital market segment on 27th February, 1996 and Future & Option Segment on 25th May, 2005. In 2011-12, the Company made investments in My Money Insurance Brokers Private Limited and the investee company became the subsidiary company.The Companys investment-banking business includes advisory, financing and trading activities, closely integrated so that clients benefit from full range of products and services. The Treasury Division trades in variety of financial markets and provides comprehensive risk management to clients. Their dealing activities encompass equities, money and bond markets. The treasury services group contributes by providing a complete dealing service.NSE Membership enhances stock broking capabilities and impart transparency to stock exchange transactions, increasing liquidity a
Read More
The My Money Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of My Money Securities Ltd is ₹90.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of My Money Securities Ltd is 7.1 and 2.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a My Money Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of My Money Securities Ltd is ₹13.35 and ₹69.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
My Money Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.38%, 3 Years at 34.54%, 1 Year at 310.49%, 6 Month at 273.30%, 3 Month at 0.05% and 1 Month at -1.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.