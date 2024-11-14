|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|My Money Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 14th November 2024 has approved and taken on record, inter-alia, the unaudited financials results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, the 8th day of October 2024
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 (LODR) Regulations, 2015, intimation is been given that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today 29.08.2024, has fixed the date of 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Sunday, 29th September 2024 at 12.00 P.M through video conferencing (VC) or other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|My Money Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial statements for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 This is to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e Tuesday, 13th August 2024, inter-alia, have approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|My Money Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for the Meeting held on 30.05.2024. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 , we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27.02.2024 has approved the Investment in My Money Credits Private Limited.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|My Money Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2023. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. February 13, 2024 have approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 in accordance with Reg 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.