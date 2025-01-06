My Money Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.49
-1.6
1.7
0.9
Other operating items
Operating
0.49
-1.6
1.7
0.9
Capital expenditure
0
0.03
0.01
0.01
Free cash flow
0.49
-1.57
1.71
0.92
Equity raised
-3.51
-0.97
1.91
1.66
Investing
-0.17
-1.72
-1.07
1.28
Financing
0.31
0.9
1.08
0.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.88
-3.37
3.63
4.37
