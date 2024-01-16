|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 (LODR) Regulations, 2015, intimation is been given that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today 29.08.2024, has fixed the date of 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Sunday, 29th September 2024 at 12.00 P.M through video conferencing (VC) or other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.