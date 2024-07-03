My Money Securities Ltd Summary

My Money Securities Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on 5 March, 1992 as Felicitate Investment Private Limited. The Company changed the name from Felicitate Investment Private Limited to My Money Securities (P) Ltd on 16th June, 1994 and thereafter conversion from My Money Securities (P) Ltd to My Money Securities Limited on 28th September, 1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana.The Company came out with a Public Issue in Mar.96. The Company is mainly doing Stock Broking Business. The Company is Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE). It acquired membership of NSE in capital market segment on 27th February, 1996 and Future & Option Segment on 25th May, 2005. In 2011-12, the Company made investments in My Money Insurance Brokers Private Limited and the investee company became the subsidiary company.The Companys investment-banking business includes advisory, financing and trading activities, closely integrated so that clients benefit from full range of products and services. The Treasury Division trades in variety of financial markets and provides comprehensive risk management to clients. Their dealing activities encompass equities, money and bond markets. The treasury services group contributes by providing a complete dealing service.NSE Membership enhances stock broking capabilities and impart transparency to stock exchange transactions, increasing liquidity and reducing volatility in stock prices. It has membership of National Stock Exchange (NSE)-Capital Market Segment, F&O Segment, Mutual Fund Segment, IRF and MCX Stock Exchange (MCX-SX) -Currency segment. Broking business includes advisory, financial and trading activities, closely integrated so that clients benefit from full range of products and services.In India the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd. (NCDEX) are 2 commodity trading platforms for Futures Trading which commenced operations in November and December 2003 respectively. Both are national level, hi-tech driven and online commodity exchanges, which provide a very wide spectrum of derivatives. Both - MCX & NCDEX - are headquartered in Mumbai and these are led by expert Management Teams with deep domain knowledge of commodity futures market having integrated dedicated resources and infrastructure. The currency trading services is an excellent platform to trade in currency futures. This sector has high liquidity and comparatively low transaction cost as well as low commissions. In the futures market lot and contract size are determined by the exchanges which are fixed in nature. This allows traders to trade in multiple lots. In addition, the team works with individual clients to provide concerned facilities to trade into Currency Futures Market.