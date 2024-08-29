To

The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 33rd Annual Report of the Company with the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of Accounts and the Auditors Report of the Company for the period ended 31st March, 2024. The Summarized Financial Results for the period ended 31st March, 2024 are as under.

1. performance highlights:

The financial statements of the company are prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (referred to as ‘IND AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, as amended from time to time. Significant accounting policies used in the preparation of the financial statements are disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements.

The performance highlights of the company for FY 2023-24 are furnished as under:-

s. no. particulars year ended 31st MARCH, 2024 (in thousands.) year ended 31st MARCH, 2023 (IN THOUSANDS.) 1 Revenue from Operations 31788.10 7516.71 Other Income 5004.73 2634.00 Total Income 36792.83 10150.71 2 Total Expenditure 14667.52 8621.43 3 Profit (+) / Loss (-) before Depreciation and Tax 22665.67 1529.28 4 Depreciation/ Amortization (540.36) (322.23) 5 Profit (+)/ Loss (-) before Tax 22125.31 1207.06 6 Current tax 1137.60 - 7 Deferred tax Liability/(Assets) 97.05 36.66 8 Earlier year Tax Expenses 74.13 (1463.80) 9 Net Profit (+)/ Loss (-) after Tax 20818.51 2634.20 10 EPS (Basic) (In Rs.) 1.2392 0.1616 11 EPS (Diluted) (In Rs.) 1.2392 0.1568

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

Your Company being a member of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (MSEI-Currency Segment) is in broking business and total Revenue for the Financial Year 2023-24 stood at 36792.83/- thousands, net profit is 20818.51/-thousands as against the revenue of previous Financial Year which was 10150.71/- thousands net profit after tax was 2634.20 /- thousands..

Your Company continued to retain its clients despite competitive and digitization in this rapidly growing market.

The business has sustained margins notwithstanding rise in input costs including salaries and other marketing expenses going up with inflation. Business continues to be successful despite of several economic constraints.

3. change in the nature of business, if any

There was no change in the nature of business during the year under review.

4. DIVIDEND

Your Directors has decided not to recommend any dividend for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of 7 (seven) years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) during the year under review.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, the Company was not required to file any form with the Ministry of Corporate Adairs during the year under review.

5. share capital

The Authorized share capital as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 22,50,00,000/-(Rupees Twenty Two Crores and Fifty Lakhs Only) consisting of :

i) Rs.21,50,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty One Crore and Fifty Lakhs) consisting of 2,15,00,000 (Two Crore Fifteen Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each; and

ii) Rs.1,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore) consisting of 10,000 (Ten thousand) Preference Shares of Rs.1000/- (Rupees Thousand) each

The issued, subscribed and paid-Up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March 2024 was Rs. 168,003,000/-. (Rupees Sixteen Crores Eighty lakhs and Three Thousand Only) consisting of 1,68,00,300 (One Crore Sixty Eight Lakhs Three Hundred) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid- up .

During the year the Company has issued and allotted 5,00,000 (Five Lakhs) Equity Shares pursuant to the conversion of fully convertible warrants into Equity dated 7th April 2024.

As on 31st March, 2024 none of the Directors of the Company holds any security convertible into equity shares of the Company.

During the year under review, the Company has neither issued shares with Deferential Voting Rights nor granted Stock Options nor Sweat Equity.

6. dematerialisation of shares

As on March 31,2024, 98.15 % of the Companys total equity paid up capital representing 1,64,89,780 (One Crore Sixty Four Lakhs Eighty Nine Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty )equity shares are held in dematerialized form. SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates that the transfer, except transmission and transposition of securities, shall be carried out in dematerialized form only with effect from 1st April 2019. The Company has directly sent intimation to shareholders who hold shares in physical form advising them to get their shares dematerialized.

7. listing of shares

The Companys equity shares are listed at the BSE Limited (the stock exchange). The annual listing fee for the year 2023-24 has been paid to stock exchange.

8. board of directors and key managerial personnel of the company

A. The Board consists of executive & non- executive directors including independent directors who have wide and varied experience in different disciplines of corporate functioning.

i. In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Mr. Sanjai Seth, Director (DIN :00350518) is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. He, being eligible, seeks his re-appointment as Director at the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has also reviewed his candidature for re-appointment as director liable to retire by rotation. The nomination and remuneration committee while considering his appointment has checked the declaration of Mr. Sanjai Seth that he is not debarred from holding the office by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other authority. Your directors based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommends his re-appointment as Director liable to retire by rotation. The Board recommends an Ordinary Resolution for your approval.

A brief resume and other details relating to the directors seeking re-appointment, as stipulated under Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Secretarial Standards are furnished in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting and forming a part of the Annual Report.

B. key managerial personnel:

As on 31st March, 2024, the Company has following key managerial personnel as per the definition of Section 2(51) read with Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013:

S. No. Names Designation(s) 1. Mr. Vikas Seth Managing Director 2. Mr. Sanjai Seth Chief Financial Officer & Whole Time Director 3. Ms. Anjali Chopra Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

During the financial year, no changes have occurred in the key managerial personnel of the Company: -

9. independent directors

In terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, Mr. Vishal Agarwal and Mr.Mudit Sehgal are the Independent Directors of the Company as on date of this Report. All Independent Directors of the Company have given declarations under Section 149(7) of the Act, that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and regulations 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfill the conditions specified in the Act as well as the Rules made thereunder and are independent of the management.

During the year under review, Mr. Vishal Agarwal and Mr. Mudit Sehgal were appointed as Independent Director on the Board w.e.f 30th September 2023. Mr.Sandeep Gupta and Mr. Ranjan Srinath has resigned from the Board as Independent Directors w.e.f 15th February 2024.

10. number of meetings of the board

The details of Board Meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 are 07.04.2023, 30.05.2023, 26.06.2023, 14.08.2023, 28.08.2023, 11.11.2023, 22.12.2023, 13.02.2024, 27.02.2024, 07.03.2024 in respect of which notices were given and the proceedings were recorded and signed in the Minutes Books maintained for the purpose.

11. subsidiaries

The company is not having any subsidiary company or joint venture or associate. Therefore, there is not requirement to furnish any information as required under Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules.

12. committees of the board

Currently, the Board is having four committees namely as Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Risk Management Committee.

The Composition of the committees as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act ,2013 and Rules made thereunder and as per the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 are as follows:

S. No. Name of Committee Name of Members of Committee 1 Audit Committee *Mr. SANDEEP GUPTA, (Independent Director) **Mr. RANJAN SRINATH, (Independent Director) Mr. SANJAI SETH, (Whole Time Director & CFO) ***Mr. VISHAL AGARWAL, (Independent Director) ****Mr. MUDIT SEHGAL (Independent Director) 2 Risk Management Committee **MR. RANJAN SRINATH, (Independent Director) MRS. RAJNI SETH, (Non-Executive Director) MR. SANJAI SETH, (Whole Time Director & CFO) ****Mr. MUDIT SEHGAL, (Independent Director)

S. No. Name of Committee Name of Members of Committee 3 Nomination & Remuneration Committee Mrs. RAJNI SETH, (Non- Executive Director) *Mr. SANDEEP GUPTA, (Independent Director) **Mr. RANJAN SRINATH, (Independent Director) ***Mr. VISHAL AGARWAL, (Independent Director) ****Mr. MUDIT SEHGAL, (Independent Director) 4 Stakeholders Grievances Committee *Mr. SANDEEP GUPTA, (Independent Director) **Mr. RANJAN SRINATH, (Independent Director) Mr. SANJAI SETH, (Whole Time Director & CFO) ***Mr. VISHAL AGARWAL, (Independent Director) ****Mr. MUDIT SEHGAL, (Independent Director)

*Mr.Sandeep Gupta ,Chairman of the Board & Independent Director has resigned w.e.f 15th February 2024 from the Board and consequently from the Committees .

**Mr.Ranjan Srinath, Independent Director has resigned w.e.f 15th February 2024 from the Board and consequently from the committees.

***Mr.Vishal Agarwal was appointed as the Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 30.09.2023 and after the resignation of Mr.Sandeep Gupta from the Board, Mr.Vishal Agarwal was elected as Chairman of the Board w.e.f 15th February 2024 and also the member of the following committees Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee.

****Mr. Mudit Sehgal was appointed as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 30th September 2023 and after the resignation of Mr.Ranjan Srinath, Mr.Mudit Sehgal was appointed and elected as the Chairman of the following Committees Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee & Risk Management Committee.

13. statutory disclosures

None of the Directors of your Company is disqualified for the financial year 2023-24 as per the provisions of Section 164 and 167 of the Companies Act, 2013 Act. The Directors of the Company have made necessary disclosures as required under various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.

14. public deposits

During the year under review, your Company did not invite /accept any deposits from public in terms of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and as such no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

Pursuant to the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, the Company has filed requisite annual return in Form DPT-3 for outstanding receipt of money/loans which are not considered as deposits for financial year ended March 31,2024 with the Registrar of Companies (ROC).

15. corporate social responsibility

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to your Company.

16. disclosure as per secretarial standards:

The company confirms the compliance of applicable Secretarial Standards throughout the year.

17. employees stock option plan

Your company had not provided any employees stock options.

18. statutory auditors

M/s Sharma Goel & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi (Firm Registration no. 000643N/N500012) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of your Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 26th September, 2021, for a term of five consecutive years. As per the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the appointment of Auditors is required to be ratified by Members at every Annual General Meeting. In accordance with the Companies Amendment Act, 2017, enforced on 7th May, 2018 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the appointment of Statutory Auditors is not required to be ratified at every Annual General Meeting.

19. auditors report

Comments of the Auditors in their report and their notes forming part of the Accounts are self explanatory and need no comments. There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by the auditor in his report for the period under review.

20. secretarial audit and the appointment of the secretarial auditors

The company has appointed M/s Sarika Jain & Associates, Company Secretaries (Firm Regn No. I2010DE725400) to hold the office of the Secretarial Auditors and to conduct the Secretarial Audit and to issue Secretarial Audit Report, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report for the FY 2023-24 is being attached as Annexure II .

The Report contain the observation regarding Payment of adequate stamp duty and Registration of Lease Deed entered into with Mr. Govind Narain Seth for a period of 9 years.. The Board states that we are in the process of paying stamp duty and registration of the deed.

21. COST AUDITORS:

As the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable on the Company therefore Cost audit of the Company has not been conducted for the financial year 2023-24.

22. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with Sub-Section (5) Of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the company confirms and submits the Directors Responsibility Statement:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e) the directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

“Internal Financial Controls” means the policies and procedures adopted by the company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

(f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively .

23. PERSONNEL

The company continued to have cordial relations with the employees.

24. management discussion and analysis report

A Management Discussion and Analysis as required under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed as Annexure III and forming part of the Director Report.

25. TRAINING

A number of in-house programmers were conducted at the registered office during the year under review.

26. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

During the year under review, the Company entered into the transactions with related parties as defined under Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Specification of Definitions Details) Rules, 2014 and provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, all of which were entered in the ordinary course of business and at arms length basis.

The Company has entered into any contracts or arrangements with Related Party as referred to in Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the period under review. The Disclosure of Related Party Transactions in Form AOC-2 is annexed as Annexure IV.

The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: www.mvmonevviews.com .

27. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employees of the Company fall within the purview of the limits as prescribed under Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

28. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate Report on Corporate Governance practices followed by the Company, together with a Certificate from Ms. Sarika Jain, Proprietor of M/s Sarika Jain & Associates, Company Secretaries forms an integral part of this Report.

The Company has received certificate dated August 26, 2024, from Ms. Sarika Jain, Proprietor of M/s Sarika Jain & Associates, Company Secretaries, confirming that none of the Directors of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as director of companies by the SEBI/Ministry of Corporate of Affairs or any such authority. The certificate forms an integral part of this Report.

The Board states that at the time of signing of this report all the Independent Directors were registered in the Independent Directors Databank

Further, as per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, MD/CFO Certification confirming the correctness of the financial statements, adequacy of the internal control measures and reporting of matters to the Audit Committee forms an integral part of this Report.

29. TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVES

The Board of Directors of your company has decided not to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the year under review

30. internal control system and their ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate system of internal control to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition of its assets commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations. The internal auditor of the company checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the company.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same.

All the transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported to the Management. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements.

31. nomination and remuneration policy:

Pursuant to Provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration committee the Board had adopted policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration in the year 2014. The details of Remuneration Policy are stated in the Corporate Governance Report. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy is posted on the website of the Company.

32. RISK MANAGEMENT:

As per the Companies Act, 2013 and as part of good corporate governance the Company has constituted the Risk Management Committee. The Committee is required to lay down the procedures to inform to the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures and the Board shall be responsible for framing, implementing and monitoring the risk management plan and policy for the Company.

The main objective of this policy is to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a proactive approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business. In order to achieve the key objective, the policy establishes a structured and disciplined approach to Risk Management, in order to guide decisions on risk related issues.

The Committee reviewed the risk trend, exposure and potential impact analysis carried out by the management. It was specifically confirmed to the Committee by the MD and the CFO that the mitigation plans are finalized and up to date, owners are identified and the progress of mitigation actions are monitored.

33. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution and independence of judgment thereby safeguarding the interest of the Company. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Board also carried out annual performance evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration as well as stakeholder relationship committee. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

34. BOARD EVALUATION :

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit and Nomination & Remuneration Committees.

35. details of remuneration to directors & kmp

Particulars of employees

The information required under Section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given below:

a. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year:

S. No. Name of Non-executive directors Remuneration of Non-Executive Directors (in Rs.) Ratio to median remuneration 1 RAJNI SETH Nil N.A. 2. *RANJAN SRINATH Nil N.A. 3. *SANDEEP GUPTA Nil N.A. 4. VISHAL AGARWAL Nil N.A 5. MUDIT SEHGAL Nil N.A s. No. Name of Executive directors Remuneration of Executive Directors (In thousands) Ratio to median remuneration 1 SANJAI SETH 1300.00 2.60 2. VIKAS SETH 835.00 1.67

* Mr. Sandeep Gupta and Mr. Ranjan Srinath has vacated the officer of Director w.e.f 15.02.2024

b. The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, chief executive officer, chief financial officer, company secretary in the financial year:

s. No. Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Remuneration of Director (in Thousands) % increase/(decrease) in remuneration in the financial year i. SANJAI SETH (Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer) 1300.00 9.89 2. VIKAS SETH (Managing Director) 835.00 1.46 3. ANJALI CHOPRA (Company Secretary) 300.00 Nil

c. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year: Thirty nine

d. There were nine employees on the rolls of Company.

e. The explanation on the relationship between average increase in remuneration and Company performance: Not Applicable

f. Comparison of the remuneration of the key managerial personnel against the performance of the Company:

Particulars Amount (In Thousands) Aggregate remuneration of key managerial personnel (KMP) in FY 2023-24 2435.00 Revenue 36,792.83 Remuneration of KMPs (as % of revenue) 6.61% Profit/(Loss) before Tax (PBT) 22,125.31 Remuneration of KMP (as % of PBT) 11.00%

g. Variations in the market capitalisation of the Company, price earnings ratio as at the closing date of the current financial year and previous financial year:

Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 % Change Market Capitalisation 25.94 Crore 14.72 Crore 76.22 Price Earnings Ratio 12.46 55.88 (77.70)

h. Percentage increase over decrease in the market quotations of the shares of the Company in comparison to the rate at which the Company came out with the last price of the previous year:

Particulars March 31,2024 % Change (Increase) Market Price (BSE) 15.44 71

Comparison of remuneration of the key managerial personnel against the performance of the Company:

VIKAS SETH (Managing Director) SANJAI SETH (Whole Time Director& CFO) ANJALI CHOPRA (Company Secretary) Remuneration in FY 2023-24 (In thousands) 835.00 1300.00 300.00 Revenue (In Thousands) 36,792.83 36,792.83 36,792.83 Remuneration as % of Revenue 2.26% 3.53% 0.81% Profit before Tax (PBT) (In thousands) 22,125.31 22,125.31 22,125.31 Remuneration (as % of PBT) 3.77 % 5.87% 1.35%

j. The key parameters for any variable component of remuneration availed by the directors: Not Applicable

k. The ratio of the remuneration of the highest paid director to that of the employees who are not directors but receive remuneration in excess of the highest paid director during the year: None.

l. Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company:

The Company affirms remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

m. The statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the members excluding the aforesaid annexure. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary.

36. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE,2016

During the year under review, there were no application made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

37. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of Loans taken from Banks and Financial Institution.

38. BOARD POLICIES/CODES

Pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the details of the policies/codes approved and adopted by the Board are uploaded on Companys website: https://www. mymoneyviews.com/shareholders7.html

39. DISCLOSURES

i. audit committee

The Audit Committee Comprises two Non- Executive Directors and one Executive Director, all the Nonexecutive directors are Independent Director. Mr. MUDIT SEHGAL is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Mr. VISHAL AGARWAL & Mr. SANJAI SETH are members of the committee. Mr. MUDIT SEHGAL is a Chartered Accountant and Practising in the field of Audit & Assurance for Companies ranging from Investment Companies, Hedge Funds etc The composition of the Audit Committee meets the requirements as per the Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

There are no recommendations of the Audit Committee which have not been accepted by the Board.

SECURITIES LIMITED

II. VIGIL MECHANISM / VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY

In order to ensure that the activities of the Company and its employees are conducted in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior of the company has adopted a vigil mechanism policy.

III. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEE OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

Details of investments covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is provided in the notes to the Financial Statements.

iv. significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

V. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPOTION

The Provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption do not apply as operations of your Company are not energy - intensive for the period under review. However, adequate measures have been taken to reduce energy consumption by using energy-efficient equipment incorporating the latest technology.

vi. material changes and commitments

There is no material change which may affect the financial position of the Company between the financial year and up to the date of this report.

VII. extract of annual return:

Annual Return pursuant to Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Section 134(3)(a) and rule 12(1) of the Company (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 is available on the Companys website i.e www.mvmonevviews.com

viii. foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

Foreign Exchange Earning: Rs. NIL (Previous Year Rs. NIL)

Foreign Exchange Outgo: Rs. NIL (Previous Year Rs. NIL)

IX. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, prohibition and REDRESSAL) act, 2013 :

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

No complaints pertaining to sexual harassment were received during FY 2023-24.

40. acknowledgements

The Board expresses its sincere gratitude to the shareholders, bankers and clients for their continued support. The Board also wholeheartedly acknowledges with thanks the dedicated efforts of all the staff and employees of the Company.

By order of the Board For My Money Securities Ltd